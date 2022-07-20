Bedfordshire tops Reddit's underrated staycation list

A staycation in Bedfordshire? Really?

Well, it may not compare with the likes of Cornwall, Devon or the Cotswolds, but according to Reddit users, our very own county is an underrated gem.

We top the list, no less – and on the back of it, Reddit has partnered with Airbnb, English Heritage, Rough Guides, and Trainline to publish a guide to the most spectacular, yet underrated places.

Wrest Park (English Heritage Trust)

Under Bedfordshire, it says:

“Happily Bedfordshire has more to offer than £1 flights to Magaluf via. Luton Airport.

"This Redditor shared a few scenic snaps from Wrest Park in the quaint village of Silsoe, Bedfordshire; a magnificent 19th century French chateau style house set in an outstanding restored landscape garden originating in the 17th century.

"According to their post, no matter their mood, they always feel more centred after a couple of hours wandering the grounds. Fun fact: Wrest Park’s grounds reflect three centuries of English garden design, including one of the few remaining early 18th century formal gardens.

“People are starting to catch on; the number of visitors to Wrest Park has increased by 12% since 2019, according to English Heritage, with 2021 being its best ever year yet. Respectively, the latest statistics from Trainline shows that train travel to nearby Flitwick station has gone up by 174% this year. So get there quick.”

Second place went to The Highlands, Scotland, while the Orkney Islands, Scotland came third.