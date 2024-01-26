8 of the most quirky and unique Airbnbs in and around Bedford

Let’s face it, we could all do with a break. But not everyone can afford two weeks in the sun or a long-haul flight to the other side of the world.
Instead, what about ditching the stress and staying closer to home? Just think, a little slice of luxury in a quirky setting.
So with the help of our friends at Airbnb – who have done all of the heavy lifting on this one – here are some quirky and unique places to stay in and around Bedford for 2025.
1. Riverside retreat in Radwell
Hosted by Richard, this tiny home can accommodate four guests. It's known as The Witch's House so I'm sure it will put a spell on you. A mezzanine provides the main bedroom and downstairs there is a log burning stove and a sofa/double bed, and all facilities needed. French doors open to a patio over the river and woodland views. £82 a night Photo: Airbnb
2. Sharnbrook attic
Hosted by Rebecca, this old farmhouse is set in two acres and boasts a large garden which wraps around the property. The attic has its own own living area and to be honest, this picture doesn't quite to do it justice. If you like a bit of character, you'll love this. And as Rebecca says, it's "a bit wibbly wobbly in some places". Excellent. £85 a night Photo: Airbnb
3. Farm stay in Bedford
Hosted by Graham, this self catering cottage has got a slice of luxury. There's a en suite shower and double ended jacuzzi bath;. Wowsers. There's even a king size double zip link bed. Furry friends are welcome at Outfields Farm. £57 a night Photo: Airbnb
4. Castle in Bedford
Hosted by Scott, The Chellington Centre is a child-friendly extended and refurbished church converted in 2005. It's designed for one group with exclusive-use so that'll give you something to think about. You have 30 beds in seven private bunkrooms, two large lounges, brilliant views, vaulted main hall for food and games. £585 a night Photo: Airbnb