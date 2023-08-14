Warning to Bedford TK Maxx customers after product recalled due to risk of electric shock

There is no fuse link and the product doesn’t meet the electric strength test

TK Maxx at the Interchange in Kempston

Bedford customers who shop in either of the TK Maxx stores in town are being warned of an item being sold that could give you a nasty shock.

The item being recalled is the Prism Zenso 5 Amp USB Charging Tower, which is sold nationwide.

According to Electrical Safety First, the black USB tower “presents a risk of electric shock as it does not comply with the standard BS 1363”.

The website went on to say: ”The plug portion and/or pins do not meet with dimensional requirements. There is no fuse link where required and the product does not meet the electric strength test. A single pin insertion is also possible.

“The plug and power cord do not meet the requirements of the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016.”

If the model number on the product’s base begins with ELE-5141 and the product code on your receipt has either 394186, 394188 or 437937, return it to the store for a full refund.