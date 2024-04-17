Waitrose urgently recalls these olives after glass is found, Bedford shoppers told
Stores are pulling the product
Waitrose has recalled its own brand pitted Spanish Queen olives after pieces of glass were discovered.
The product affected is the 113g pack size with a best before date of December 2025.
In a joint statement with the Food Standards Agency (FSE), Waitrose said: “If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. For more information contact Waitrose customer care team on 0800 188 884, Option 4.”