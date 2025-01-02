Top tips for staying on budget at the January sales

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

About to tackle the January sales to try and find some bargains? Bedford Credit Union are here to help you avoid the pitfalls and make some genuine savings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The easiest way to bag a bargain is to snap up stuff for next Christmas. Wrapping paper, Christmas cards and gift sets may all be reduced, and as long as you don’t forget where you stored them, you know they’ll come in handy when the festive season rolls around again- and will even give you a headstart on the wrapping!

Avoid false bargains and make sure you’re making real savings. Some shops inflate the price before a sale, and others ship in extra stock that might not be the same quality as their usual offerings. And remember, “Buy one get one free” is only a half price saving if you want or can use two in the first place, otherwise you’re buying one at full price and another which will create waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get savvy with second-hand sites. While others might be rushing out to replace old for new, the stuff they replace it with might be exactly what you need at a fraction of the cost! Use sites like vinted, ebay and facebook marketplace to grab some pre-loved bargains.

January sales

Plan ahead and make a list of what you need. Try not to impulse-buy fast fashion products- if they’re last season’s look and poorly made then you’re not saving money in the long run.

If you’re a member of Bedford Credit Union, check out the Benefits Website for exclusive discounts and vouchers. Members can access the site through our member newsletter. And if you’re not a member yet search for Bedford Credit Union to see if you can join.