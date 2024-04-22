Timeless timepiece chic collaboration 'one to watch'
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Monday's launch saw The Naval Watch Company and Garbstore unveil two timeless timepieces exuding classic class.
The military-style watch manufacturer, formerly based in Switzerland and now operating from Japan, has turned the dial with Brit brand Garbstore to unveil SS24 Life Master collection, inspired by classic Sixties dress watches produced in Tokyo's Yurakucho bustling business district, .
Chiyoda area, globally renowned for timepiece craftsmanship, has long inspired Garbstore designer Ian Paley, who annually visits collectors' flea markets, time after timecouvertureandthegarbstore.com searching for vintage examples.
The new £295 model is dual-character dial daytime automatic watch with Seiko Caliber movements, water resistance up to 50 metres, boasting 18mm-width calfskin bracelet strap and 38mm x 49.3mm stainless steel case, available in Nearly Midnight and Almost White contrasting colours, available via couvertureandthegarbstore.com site.
The Naval Watch Company pioneered luminous painted dials in the early 20th century, crucially enabling soldiers to tell night time during both world wars.
Upstairs Couverture & ground floor The Garbstore is combined cult concept store, conceived by Ian with Emily Dyson in 2008. Housed in three-storey converted period townhouse, as well as operating online, the Notting Hill-style haven carefully curates collections championing eclectic mix of emerging and independent clothes, accessories and homeware labels.