Life Master Almost White watch

Monday's launch saw The Naval Watch Company and Garbstore unveil two timeless timepieces exuding classic class.

The military-style watch manufacturer, formerly based in Switzerland and now operating from Japan, has turned the dial with Brit brand Garbstore to unveil SS24 Life Master collection, inspired by classic Sixties dress watches produced in Tokyo's Yurakucho bustling business district, .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chiyoda area, globally renowned for timepiece craftsmanship, has long inspired Garbstore designer Ian Paley, who annually visits collectors' flea markets, time after timecouvertureandthegarbstore.com searching for vintage examples.

Life master Nearly Midnight watch

The new £295 model is dual-character dial daytime automatic watch with Seiko Caliber movements, water resistance up to 50 metres, boasting 18mm-width calfskin bracelet strap and 38mm x 49.3mm stainless steel case, available in Nearly Midnight and Almost White contrasting colours, available via couvertureandthegarbstore.com site.

The Naval Watch Company pioneered luminous painted dials in the early 20th century, crucially enabling soldiers to tell night time during both world wars.