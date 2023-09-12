One lucky raffle winner was presented with a Fortnum & Mason hamper

The Zip Yard Bedford has celebrted 10 years f life on the High Street.

The store which alters clothes and provides a tailoring service we well as dry cleaning, organised a raffle, with one lucky winner – Claudia Noakes – presented with a Fortnum & Mason gift hamper.

Russell Beard – the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire – joined The Zip Yard Bedford owner Graeme Mulheron to congratulate the 11-strong team.

Graeme said: "The team and I take immense pride in delivering unparalleled customer service. Our commitment extends beyond simply providing expert clothing alterations and tailoring; it's about creating a positive and memorable experience for every customer who walks through our doors."