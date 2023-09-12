The Zip Yard Bedford celebrates a decade on the high street
The Zip Yard Bedford has celebrted 10 years f life on the High Street.
The store which alters clothes and provides a tailoring service we well as dry cleaning, organised a raffle, with one lucky winner – Claudia Noakes – presented with a Fortnum & Mason gift hamper.
Russell Beard – the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire – joined The Zip Yard Bedford owner Graeme Mulheron to congratulate the 11-strong team.
Graeme said: "The team and I take immense pride in delivering unparalleled customer service. Our commitment extends beyond simply providing expert clothing alterations and tailoring; it's about creating a positive and memorable experience for every customer who walks through our doors."
Over the past decade, The Zip Yard Bedford has welcomed over 100,000 customers through its doors – and Graeme and his team have continued to support local charities with an ongoing collaboration with The Smart Prebend Day Centre.