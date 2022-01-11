Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda & Morrisons pull pastry items over salmonella fear, Bedford shoppers told
BakeAway is recalling several raw pastry products
BakeAway has withdrawn several raw pastry products after salmonella was found in the products.
According to the Food Standards Agency the recall affects:
Aldi Ready Roll Pizza
Asda Pizza Dough
Pizza Express Ready to Roll Dough
Pizza Express Pre Rolled Dough
Tesco Finest Butter Enriched Ready Roll Puff Pastry
Tesco Pizza Dough
Tesco Ready Roll Puff Pastry
Asda Ready Roll Light Puff Pastry
Asda Ready Roll Puff Pastry
Galberts Ready Roll Puff Pastry
Galberts Ready Roll Short Pastry
by Sainsbury’s Ready Roll Puff Pastry
Morrisons Pizza Dough
Morrisons Puff Pastry Block
Morrisons Ready Roll Light Puff Pastry
A statement from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: "Symptoms caused by salmonella typically include fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps.
"If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund."