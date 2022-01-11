Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda & Morrisons pull pastry items over salmonella fear, Bedford shoppers told

BakeAway is recalling several raw pastry products

By Clare Turner
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 2:37 pm
Updated Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 2:48 pm

BakeAway has withdrawn several raw pastry products after salmonella was found in the products.

According to the Food Standards Agency the recall affects:

Aldi Ready Roll Pizza

Asda Pizza Dough

Pizza Express Ready to Roll Dough

Pizza Express Pre Rolled Dough

Tesco Finest Butter Enriched Ready Roll Puff Pastry

Tesco Pizza Dough

Tesco Ready Roll Puff Pastry

Asda Ready Roll Light Puff Pastry

Asda Ready Roll Puff Pastry

Galberts Ready Roll Puff Pastry

Galberts Ready Roll Short Pastry

by Sainsbury’s Ready Roll Puff Pastry

Morrisons Pizza Dough

Morrisons Puff Pastry Block

Morrisons Ready Roll Light Puff Pastry

A statement from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: "Symptoms caused by salmonella typically include fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps.

"If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund."

