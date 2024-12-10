Staff "put themselves in danger on a daily basis": Petition to boost security at One Stop in Bedford

One Stop in Castle Road

A petition calling for Tesco to boost security at one of its One Stop shops in Bedford has been set up.

It’s been signed by more than 200 people in less than 48 hours and comes after spate of shoplifting at the Castle Road branch.

Paul Edmonds, who started the petition on Change.org, said: “The escalating issue of aggressive shoplifting incidents at the One Stop branch on Castle Road, owned by Tesco, has become a significant concern.

"We understand these instances are starting to pose a real danger to staff members and local customers who frequent this convenience store. We implore Tesco head office to respond swiftly to this urgent situation.

"Your prompt intervention could not only contain the burgeoning lawlessness at the Castle Road outlet but also serve as a deterring factor for potential perpetrators in other branches.”

Susan Calvert-Hollis, a supporter of Paul’s petition, said: “The staff are not paid enough to put up with this harassment. The thieves know they won't be prosecuted and don't care about the staff.”

While another supporter – Richard Gilbert – added: “The lovely staff put themselves in danger on a daily basis. Please employ a security person to safeguard the staff and property as a matter of urgency.”

A One Stop spokesperson said: “We’re aware of the unfortunate increase of theft incidents at our Castle Road, Bedford store and we’re working closely with our security team to put additional security measures in place. We’re committed to creating a safe shopping and work environment for both our customers and colleagues.”