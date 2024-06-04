Share your views on Midland Road revamp with another info stall in Bedford

By Clare Turner
Published 4th Jun 2024, 16:33 BST
An artist's impression of how Midland Road could look (Bedford Borough Council/@BedfordTweets)An artist's impression of how Midland Road could look (Bedford Borough Council/@BedfordTweets)
In a follow up to an info session in April, the council is back to get your views on the Midland Road revamp.

If you’re in town tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon – from 4.30-6.30pm – pop along to the corner of Alexandra Road and Midland Road. There’ll be an info stall and you can learn more about the planned improvements as well as share your views.

Bedford Borough Council is planning a £5 million revamp this summer – including shopfront enhancement – in the hope of making Midland Road Bedford’s second High Street.

