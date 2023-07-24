Sally Army building in Bedford's High Street is restored

As part of the ongoing High Street restoration, the scaffolding is now mostly down on the Salvation Army building.
Although we all know it as the Sally Army building, it was formerly a drapers shop – run by Walter Blott – who took it over from Ezra Braggins before he opened his eponymously-named shop which later became Beales.
Councillor Henry Vann, who oversaw the start of the project, said: “This is the historic restoration of a shop front and it looks stunning. It has also helped bring the upper floors back into full use with the whole building being developed further.
"It is great to see this legacy of the successful bid for funding from Historic England coming to fruition as part of the former Mayor Dave Hodgson’s town centre plan; adding to the work already done in Silver Square, the Medical Centre and Golding’s – next up, All Ears.”