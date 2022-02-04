Poundstretcher reveals opening date for new Bedford store

Poundstretcher is opening a new Bedford store

Poundstretcher is set to open a brand new store in Bedford on February 11 - and there are £250 of vouchers up for grabs.

The grand opening is set to take place at 10am on Friday, February 11 at the new store, which is located at 6-10 Allhallows.

There will be the chance for customers to win vouchers - along with £250 of vouchers going towards Bedford Foodbank.

The opening event will run until mid afternoon.

Property and Legal Director, Gerry Loughran, said: “We are pleased to be opening a brand new store to the people of Bedford with lots of fantastic branded products, all at bargain prices, and look forward to opening another 50 stores over the coming months, creating over 1,000 jobs."