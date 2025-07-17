Plans for new Lidl supermarket in Bedford dropped from application for 'mixed-use' development

Plans for new Lidl supermarket in Bedford have been dropped from an application for a 'mixed-use' development on land south of Interchange Way, west of Ampthill Road.

The plans, detailed in a planning statement, aim to build on a site that has, according to the developers, failed to provide a positive impact to the local economy thus far.

Following feedback, as part of the planning process, the supermarket will be replaced with increased commercial employment use which is “compliant with adopted policy for the site”.

In addition to the employment space, the application also includes a “Drive Thru” element, which is envisioned to provide on-site services for employees, with the developers suggesting this will reduce overall trips and contribute to more sustainable patterns of development.

Approximate site boundary. Image: Google Maps

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 25/01169/MAF.

The overall consultation expiry date is Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

In March 2023, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported that the developers had requested a screening opinion for their then proposal for three drive-thru restaurants, a Lidl supermarket, and five ’employment units’ (23/00662/EIASCR).

Following this application, the council said an Environmental Impact Assessment was not required.

In their planning statement for the new proposal, the developers said the lack of a supermarket will reduce the number of vehicle movements associated with the scheme.

Therefore, as there will be “less significant” impact in terms of traffic, air quality and retail impact with the new scheme, an environment statement has not been submitted to support the new application.