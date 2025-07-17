Plans for new Lidl supermarket in Bedford dropped from application for 'mixed-use' development

By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 17th Jul 2025, 09:56 BST
Plans for new Lidl supermarket in Bedford have been dropped from an application for a 'mixed-use' development on land south of Interchange Way, west of Ampthill Road.

The plans, detailed in a planning statement, aim to build on a site that has, according to the developers, failed to provide a positive impact to the local economy thus far.

Following feedback, as part of the planning process, the supermarket will be replaced with increased commercial employment use which is “compliant with adopted policy for the site”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In addition to the employment space, the application also includes a “Drive Thru” element, which is envisioned to provide on-site services for employees, with the developers suggesting this will reduce overall trips and contribute to more sustainable patterns of development.

Approximate site boundary. Image: Google Mapsplaceholder image
Approximate site boundary. Image: Google Maps

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 25/01169/MAF.

The overall consultation expiry date is Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

In March 2023, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported that the developers had requested a screening opinion for their then proposal for three drive-thru restaurants, a Lidl supermarket, and five ’employment units’ (23/00662/EIASCR).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following this application, the council said an Environmental Impact Assessment was not required.

In their planning statement for the new proposal, the developers said the lack of a supermarket will reduce the number of vehicle movements associated with the scheme.

Therefore, as there will be “less significant” impact in terms of traffic, air quality and retail impact with the new scheme, an environment statement has not been submitted to support the new application.

Related topics:BedfordLidlLocal Democracy Reporting ServiceAmpthill Road

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice