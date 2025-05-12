New jobs at Waitrose Ampthill as multi-million pound revamp gets under way

A sushi counter and revamped meat and fish counters are just some of the new features customers at Waitrose can expect.

The Bedford Street store is having a major multi-million pound transformation ahead of a new look which will be unveiled this summer.

The introduction of the new sushi counter is expected to create a small number of new jobs through the concession, adding to the store's 130 existing Partners, as employees of the John Lewis Partnership are known.

Plus, a selection of John Lewis gifts and homeware will be introduced at the store, which this autumn celebrates its 19th year in Ampthill.

The shop will remain open as the work is done through a phased programme.

Highlights from the investment being made include:

Meat and fish counters will be upgraded

A sushi daily counter will be introduced to offer a range of dishes freshly made everyday by a skilled team of artisans

A new entrance and welcome desk with dedicated John Lewis click and collect space

New refrigeration and freezers

A small selection of John Lewis gifts and homeware will be introduced

The entire car park will be resurfaced

Matt Holmes. Waitrose branch manager, said: “The investment underlines our commitment to Ampthill and the confidence we have in the town.

"We will make every effort to minimise disruption whilst works are under way, however we felt it was important to remain open for our customers who can look forward to some exciting changes over the coming weeks.”

