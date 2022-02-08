New Bedford Poundstretcher offering 50% off everything when it opens
There's also the chance to win vouchers
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 2:59 pm
Poundstretcher is celebrating its store launch this Friday (February 11) with 50 per cent off everything.
As Bedford Today revealed last week, the budget chain is opening a new store in Allhallows.
The opening event - which starts at 10am - will run until mid afternoon.
There will be the chance for customers to win vouchers - along with £250 of vouchers going towards Bedford Foodbank.