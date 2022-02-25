Multi-storey car parking in Bedford FREE all weekend due to BT fault

Parking in all multi-storey car parks in Bedford will be free this weekend.

A fault in BT cabling has affected card payments in all council parking machines in multi storey car parks, which has meant residents have been forced to pay by cash.

So from 6pm today (Friday) through to Monday morning, car parking in all multi-storey car parks will be free.

Lurke Street car park

The council multi-storey car parks are at: Allhallows; Lurke Street; Queen Street; and River Street.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “To help motorists avoid the inconvenience of paying cash, and to support our businesses and encourage people to come to Bedford to shop this weekend we will make all car parking free at our multi-storey car parks.

“BT engineers are working to fix the cabling fault, which has been identified as causing the communication difficulties for our parking machines.

"Unfortunately, these repairs may involve having to lift an area of the pavement on the High Street and the council will be ensuring that it is re-laid by BT to its current high standard.”