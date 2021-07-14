Morrisons offers same-day grocery click & collect on Amazon in Bedford
"Customers will be able to get their groceries in minutes without even leaving their car"
As of today (July 14), customers in Bedford will be able to do their full Morrisons food shop on Amazon.co.uk and use a free click & collect service on orders over £40 as part of their Prime membership.
The news follows on from the same day delivery service which was launched in Bedford in October.
Customers will be now able to choose click & collect as an option when they check out and select a one-hour time slot, before heading to the Morrisons to collect their order.
John Boumphrey, Amazon UK country manager, said: “Starting today in Bedford, customers will be able to get their groceries in minutes without even leaving their car.”