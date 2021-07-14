Morrisons offers same-day grocery click & collect on Amazon in Bedford

As of today (July 14), customers in Bedford will be able to do their full Morrisons food shop on Amazon.co.uk and use a free click & collect service on orders over £40 as part of their Prime membership.

The news follows on from the same day delivery service which was launched in Bedford in October.

Customers will be now able to choose click & collect as an option when they check out and select a one-hour time slot, before heading to the Morrisons to collect their order.

Morrisons on Amazon