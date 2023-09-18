Morrisons in urgent food recall after salmonella found, Bedford shoppers told

News you can trust since 1845
By Clare Turner
Published 18th Sep 2023, 15:50 BST
Morrisons has withdrawn its own brand Spanish Chorizo Ring after salmonella was found in the product.

In a joint statement with the Food Standards Agency (FSA), a store spokesman said: “If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund – with or without a receipt.”

The recall affects 200g pack size with a best before date of 08 December 2023.

Morrisons in Ampthill Road, BedfordMorrisons in Ampthill Road, Bedford
Salmonella symptoms usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

The nearest Morrisons is in Ampthill Road – there are also Morrisons Daily in Orchard Street, Kempston and Mill Road, Cranfield.

