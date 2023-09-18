Morrisons in urgent food recall after salmonella found, Bedford shoppers told
Stores pull Spanish Chorizo Ring after discovery
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Morrisons has withdrawn its own brand Spanish Chorizo Ring after salmonella was found in the product.
In a joint statement with the Food Standards Agency (FSA), a store spokesman said: “If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund – with or without a receipt.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
The recall affects 200g pack size with a best before date of 08 December 2023.
Salmonella symptoms usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.
The nearest Morrisons is in Ampthill Road – there are also Morrisons Daily in Orchard Street, Kempston and Mill Road, Cranfield.