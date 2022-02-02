Holland & Barrett in Bedford pulls sesame seeds due to salmonella
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 5:31 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 5:32 pm
Holland & Barrett has withdrawn is own Hulled Sesame Seeds after salmonella was found in the product.
A statement on the Food Standards Agency website says the recalls affects the 125g packs with a best before date of September 2022.
Symptoms caused by salmonella typically include fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps.
If you have bought the product, the advice is don't eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.