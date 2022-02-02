Holland & Barrett in Bedford pulls sesame seeds due to salmonella

Just return them to the store for a refund

By Clare Turner
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 5:31 pm
Updated Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 5:32 pm

Holland & Barrett has withdrawn is own Hulled Sesame Seeds after salmonella was found in the product.

A statement on the Food Standards Agency website says the recalls affects the 125g packs with a best before date of September 2022.

Symptoms caused by salmonella typically include fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps.

The product recall affects Holland & Barrett

If you have bought the product, the advice is don't eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.

