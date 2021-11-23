Get this year's Christmas shopping done at The Higgins Bedford on Sunday

The Higgins Bedford is joining over 1,600 cultural venues worldwide to celebrate Museum Shop Sunday this weekend.

It's a great way for shoppers to support their nearby museum this Christmas with a range of bespoke and creative items inspired by The Higgins' collections and exhibitions.

There's a selection of Christmas cards designed by artists and printmakers such as Tabitha Mary, Eric Ravilious, Edward Bawden and William Burges.

Just some of the items from The Higgins Bedford shop (Picture courtesy of The Higgins Bedford)

Advent calendars by Angela Harding and Emily Sutton are also stocked alongside tea towels and notecards - as well as bespoke 1,000 piece jigsaws designed from artworks in the collections, origami kits, tote bags featuring prints of the Cardington Sheds, and toys and books ranging from Bedford’s heritage to artists in the collections.