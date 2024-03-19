Fashion designer Jeff Banks and Dame Mary Perkins reopens revamped Bedford Specsavers

It spans over three floors
By Clare Turner
Published 19th Mar 2024, 10:50 GMT
The refurbished Specsavers which spans over three floors at the Harpur Centre reopened yesterday (Monday).

The newly revamped store boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including a ground floor dual-purpose assessment room designed to accommodate visual and audio evaluations. These facilities are accessible to all – catering to individuals with pushchairs and mobility challenges.

Dame Mary Perkins – founder of Specsavers over 40 years ago – opened the store along with Jeff Banks, esteemed fashion designer and creator of one of the designer ranges featured in the store.

Mayor Tom Wootton – who was at the event – said: “It was great to meet the team and see their fantastic new space – its welcoming, modern and most importantly accessible. Specsavers provide the local community with vital services to contribute towards the wellbeing of every one of Bedford borough’s residents."

Elizabeth Stewart, FBDO retail director, said: “We have been lucky enough to serve this fabulous community for the past 33 years.”

