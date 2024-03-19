Fashion designer Jeff Banks and Dame Mary Perkins reopens revamped Bedford Specsavers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The refurbished Specsavers which spans over three floors at the Harpur Centre reopened yesterday (Monday).

The newly revamped store boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including a ground floor dual-purpose assessment room designed to accommodate visual and audio evaluations. These facilities are accessible to all – catering to individuals with pushchairs and mobility challenges.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dame Mary Perkins – founder of Specsavers over 40 years ago – opened the store along with Jeff Banks, esteemed fashion designer and creator of one of the designer ranges featured in the store.

Specsavers was reopened yesterday (Monday) by Dame Mary Perkins and Jeff Banks

Mayor Tom Wootton – who was at the event – said: “It was great to meet the team and see their fantastic new space – its welcoming, modern and most importantly accessible. Specsavers provide the local community with vital services to contribute towards the wellbeing of every one of Bedford borough’s residents."