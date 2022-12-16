Eco-friendly mobile phone on sale for the discerning eco-conscious buyer

The range of colours for the eco-friendly Nokia G60 Emotional phone

In an increasingly eco-conscious world this criteria is becoming more and more important.

Look no further. Samples of Nokia G60 5G have just landed! A smartphone made from recycled materials (100 per cent recycled plastic back, 60 per cent recycled plastic frame), ideal for those looking into more eco-friendly options when it comes to tech.

Advertisement

Nokia G60 5G also comes with a 3-3-3 promise of three years of software upgrades, security updates and warranty, for added peace of mind that it will stand the test of time. This makes for less frequent phone upgrades and ultimately less e-waste on the planet.

Nokia G60 Emotional eco-friendly phone

Aside from its eco creds, it also comes with a large bright 6.58” display with 120Hz refresh rate makes for super smooth scrolling, swiping and browsing. A triple-lens camera with 50MP main lens makes for insta-worthy snaps.