Does Bedford need another Lidl?

Lidl is calling on the British public to help identify sites for new stores.

You may be forgiven for shouting ‘we’ve got enough’ – but the chain wants to reach 1,100 stores by the end of 2025.

And – as an incentive – there’s an attractive finder’s fee on offer too.

Lidl in Lurke Street

You’ll be looking at either 1.5% of the total freehold purchase price or 10% of first year’s rent for leaseholds – that equates to £22,500 for a completed £1.5 million site purchase. Get in.