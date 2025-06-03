'Bring M&S back to Bedford': MP writes to store CEO following Universal announcement

Now, if this happens, it would be amazing news for the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedford and Kempston MP Mohammad Yasin has written to M&S CEO Stuart Machin on the back of the Universal announcement in the hope of seeing the popular store return to the town centre.

Last week, M&S announced it was opening 12 new stores in former Homebase sites across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, Bedford wasn’t one of them – the nearest being Northampton – but in a bold move, Mr Yasin has appealed to the CEO in light of the Universal announcement.

The former M&S store in Bedford and, inset, Bedford & Kempston MP Mohammad Yasin (Picture: N Chadwick)

In the letter, he said: “I write not only as the MP for Bedford and Kempston but also as a passionate champion for the revitalisation of our community. Bedford has a rich history as a market town, but sadly we have lost a number of iconic retailers in recent years. Even now, over six years after the M&S in our town centre closed, I still hear from constituents who feel its absence from our High Street.

“In light of this I am really encouraged by your recent announcement, which no doubt signals confidence in the prospect of further expansion later down the line. I therefore want to take this opportunity to enthusiastically encourage you to consider Bedford and Kempston for potential M&S locations in the future.”

The firm had a presence in Bedford for 110 years, with the former M&S – on the corner of Midland Road and Harpur Street – opening in October 1929.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shoppers were devastated when the popular store closed in May 2019, leaving only a Food Hall at the Interchange Retail Park.

But Mr Yasin is hoping with Universal’s plans to bring a theme park to the former brickworks site in Kempston Hardwick, our town could present a more viable option.

He said: “The recent announcement of the Universal Studios resort on our doorstep is set to attract thousands of visitors, generate jobs, and bring in significant investment to the region. This development is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our town, and we are all eager to embrace the positive changes it brings.

“With this growth, the demand for quality retail options is only going to rise, and I believe that M&S could play a key role in meeting this demand. Not only would a store at the heart of our historic market town serve as a catalyst for further regeneration, but it would also demonstrate M&S's commitment to supporting communities on the rise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Your presence here would undoubtedly boost local employment, create new opportunities, and complement the exciting projects currently under way.

“M&S has long been a brand that embodies quality, service, and community, and I feel confident that your store would quickly become an integral part of our town's retail scene once again. With our high street's character and charm, combined with the excitement generated by the Universal project, I truly believe that our community is a perfect opportunity for any future expansion.

“I urge you to consider Bedford and Kempston in the next stages of your expansion, and look forward to seeing what exciting possibilities the future holds. I would be delighted to meet with you to discuss this opportunity, and explore how we can work to bring this vision to life.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers?

You can now send it to us online via YourWorld

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers