Bedford Tesco closes in shock move due to "structural problem"

By Clare Turner
Published 20th May 2025, 17:08 BST
Updated 21st May 2025, 15:38 BST
Tesco Express in Bedford’s High Street has permanently shut up shop.

The decision seems to have been taken following a structural survey combined with the work needed to make repairs.

Tesco – which doesn’t actually own the building – has consulted with affected staff to transfer them to nearby stores.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We have taken the difficult decision to close our Bedford High Street Express due to a structural problem with the building. We continue to serve the local community through a number of nearby stores, including our Harpur Express, Ford End Express and Bedford Extra.”

People took to social media after seeing the closed sign, with one saying: “That Tesco is very popular from opening time for workers to pick up meal deals.”

