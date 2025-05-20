Bedford Tesco closes in shock move due to "structural problem"

Tesco Express in Bedford's High Street

Tesco Express in Bedford’s High Street has permanently shut up shop.

The decision seems to have been taken following a structural survey combined with the work needed to make repairs.

Tesco – which doesn’t actually own the building – has consulted with affected staff to transfer them to nearby stores.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We have taken the difficult decision to close our Bedford High Street Express due to a structural problem with the building. We continue to serve the local community through a number of nearby stores, including our Harpur Express, Ford End Express and Bedford Extra.”

People took to social media after seeing the closed sign, with one saying: “That Tesco is very popular from opening time for workers to pick up meal deals.”