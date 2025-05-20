Bedford Tesco closes in shock move due to "structural problem"
The decision seems to have been taken following a structural survey combined with the work needed to make repairs.
Tesco – which doesn’t actually own the building – has consulted with affected staff to transfer them to nearby stores.
A Tesco spokesperson said: “We have taken the difficult decision to close our Bedford High Street Express due to a structural problem with the building. We continue to serve the local community through a number of nearby stores, including our Harpur Express, Ford End Express and Bedford Extra.”
People took to social media after seeing the closed sign, with one saying: “That Tesco is very popular from opening time for workers to pick up meal deals.”