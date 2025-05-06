Bedford-based gifting company Kimm & Miller launches new online gift store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedford’s own Kimm & Miller, the gift company behind millions of popular gift sets sold nationwide, is launching a brand-new online gift store this May - giving shoppers the chance to buy directly from them for the very first time.

Kimm & Miller has been proudly based in Bedford since it was founded in 2006, and its gift sets - including collaborations with famous names like Costa Coffee, Disney, Coca-Cola, and Marmite - have become a familiar sight in shops across the UK.

Until now, customers could only find these gifts through major retailers. But with the launch of their new website on Friday, May 9, Kimm & Miller is making it easier than ever for people to shop their range directly - all from the comfort of home.

The online store will feature some of the company’s most popular gift sets, including gourmet foodie hampers, novelty chilli sauce collections, and Costa Coffee mugs and accessories. Shoppers will be able to browse gifts for every occasion - from birthdays and Christmas to Father’s Day and thank-you gifts - with speedy UK delivery available as standard.

Kimm & Miller food & kitchen gifts

The new site will also introduce Not Just A Gift, Kimm & Miller’s own gifting and lifestyle blog, offering tips, seasonal inspiration and handy gift guides throughout the year.

Rob Kimm, Managing Director, said: "We’ve been designing gifts here in Bedford for nearly 20 years, so opening our own online store feels like a natural next step. It means people can now buy directly from us and access some of the gifts they already know and love, whenever they need them."

Maddie Northern, Product & Digital Manager, added: "This launch is all about making our gifts more accessible and giving customers an easy, enjoyable way to shop with us online. Whether they’re buying for a special occasion or just treating someone, we hope the new site makes gift shopping simple and fun."

Kimm & Miller’s new online gift store will be live from Friday, May 9.