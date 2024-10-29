The dwindling number of venues in the United Kingdom continues to be a talking point in 2024, as we take a look at some of those locations loved and lost in Bedfordshire.
From reading anecdotes online about the various venues on offer, it could be fair to say that during the early ‘00s there was a strong dance music community across the area, especially reading tales of just how mighty Castaways in Souldrop was, despite its remote location.
While a couple of locations may have survived, regulars will no doubt tell you that there is a world of difference between going to Time Out on Bedford High Street and going to (according to Google Maps) a Slug and Lettuce - with all respect to Slug and Lettuce.
We’ve taken a look through Google Maps, websites including UK Decay and Dead Pubs of Bedfordshire to bring 13 venues that were loved and lost over time in the area.