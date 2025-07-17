Win a day for the whole family at Wicksteed Park
The park is open every day from July 19 until September 2 and to mark the occasion we’re giving you the chance to win one of four sets of day wristbands for a family of four.
Why not try out family favourites such as the famous train, the Water Chute and Dinosaur Valley rollercoaster or take on the challenge of the newly refurbished crazy golf course, Pig n’ Putt?
Wander down to the lakeside where the Jolley Jockeys ride offers the chance to hit the saddle and gallop to victory in a horse race around a challenging circuit of twists, turns and fences.
Visit the furry friends at Meerkat Manor and Wicky’s Farmyard or marvel at the wild animals that call Wicksteed Park home.
Don’t forget to let off steam in the playground or practise your castle building skills in one of the sandpits.
If you need to escape the thrills, why not take a stroll around our beautiful lake or head through the arboretum and pick up one of the park trails.
Wristbands start from just £22 when booked in advance, giving you unlimited access to over 25 rides and attractions.
There are also family wristband bundles available starting from just £56 for a family of three!
Children under 0.9m get to experience the joy of Wicksteed Park for FREE with an accompanying paying adult.
For full details, go to wicksteedpark.org
For your chance to win day wristbands for Wicksteed Park, just answer the following question:
What is Wicksteed Park’s crazy golf course called?
Pig n’ Putt
Pig n’ Whistle
Pig n’ Pork
Email your answers to [email protected] with both the name of this newspaper and Competition in the subject line.
Competition closes 6pm Monday, July 28.
Prize must be taken over a 12-month period starting on receipt of prize
Prize not transferable
Age and height restrictions apply on some attractions
Car parking charges apply
For terms and conditions visit https://corporate.nationalworld.com/about-us/terms-legal-items/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.