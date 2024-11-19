U-turn by organisers means folding chairs will be allowed at next year's Bedford Park concerts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In a massive climbdown by organisers, folding chairs will now be allowed at next year’s concerts – dubbed the Bedford Summer Sessions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After previous concert-goers kicked off at the new move, it looks like Cuffe & Taylor have buckled under – but there is a caveat. Only one foldable chair will be permitted per person within designated areas.

They won’t be allowed within the VIP Terrace Garden.

Last month, Bedford Today revealed the shock move to ban all chairs after years of it being the norm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are three designated areas for folding chairs, all beyond the new big top tent where the acts will be playing

Bedford concert-goers were furious. saying they weren't prepared to stand for six hours. While one resident said: “It may seem trivial to some but the lack of chairs now has really taken the shine off it. I have had back surgery and appreciate being able to alternate between dancing and then sitting for a bit – it’s a long evening otherwise.”

But a new post on Bedford Summer Sessions' Facebook page last night (Monday) revealed the rethink.

A spokesman for TK Maxx told Bedford Today: “In response to valuable feedback from the 2024 events, social media input, and discussions with the local council, the event organisers have added designated areas where attendees can bring folding chairs. This change ensures comfort for festival-goers, reflecting Bedford Summer Sessions' commitment to delivering an improved experience based on community input.”

And on the FAQs part of the Cuffe & Taylor website, it added: “One foldable chair is permitted per person in general admission within the designated areas. Chairs are not permitted within the VIP Terrace Garden however there will be picnic benches outside and club-style furniture on the VIP decked viewing platform.”

It looks like there are three designated areas, all outside the new big top tent where the acts will be playing. So far, Simple Minds and Rag’n’Bone Man have been announced with more to follow.