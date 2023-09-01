Two Bedford playgrounds to be revamped starting Monday
Two Bedford playgrounds are getting an upgrade – and work starts on Monday (September 4).
Priory Country Park and Commercial Road – also known as Sovereign’s Quay – will be improved by the council as part of the £1.5 million Riverside for All project.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Priory Country Park’s makeover is inspired by the park's surroundings and the theme of the design is nature.
In response to feedback from residents, the upgrade will cater to a wider age range, offering an inclusive space for toddlers through to juniors.
The Commercial Road playground will have a farmyard theme to tie-in with the iconic tractor, which will remain in place. And the loose-fill surfacing will be replaced with a more user-friendly alternative.
Cllr Jim Weir, cabinet member for environment, said: “Whilst listening to customer feedback, we have designed these playgrounds to promote a more inclusive play experience for a wider age range.”