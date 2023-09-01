The refurbs are part of the £1.5m Riverside for All project

Two Bedford playgrounds are getting an upgrade – and work starts on Monday (September 4).

Priory Country Park and Commercial Road – also known as Sovereign’s Quay – will be improved by the council as part of the £1.5 million Riverside for All project.

Priory Country Park’s makeover is inspired by the park's surroundings and the theme of the design is nature.

Sovereign's Quay playground in Bedford

In response to feedback from residents, the upgrade will cater to a wider age range, offering an inclusive space for toddlers through to juniors.

The Commercial Road playground will have a farmyard theme to tie-in with the iconic tractor, which will remain in place. And the loose-fill surfacing will be replaced with a more user-friendly alternative.