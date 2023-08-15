Take cover: Wartime Britain returns to Wrest Park in Bedfordshire this weekend
English Heritage is planning to propel you into wartime Britain this weekend at Wrest Park.
Experience both world wars through the grounds of Wrest Park in Silsoe and be fully immersed in history as you navigate your way to the front line.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fall into step as budding troops are trained and hear stories of the battlefield as you wander through living history encampments.
Activities take place throughout both Saturday and Sunday (August 19 and 20), culminating in a battle demonstration with allied soldiers attempting to snatch the enemy from his Normandy HQ.
You’ll also get a chance to visit the women who worked in the Auxiliary Territorial Service to find out about the inspiring role they played in the war effort. As well as one of the historical advisors for the film War Horse to find out what went on behind the scenes of the iconic film.