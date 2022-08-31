Take a look around this new inclusive play area in Bedford’s Russell Park

A new play area at Russell Park will be officially opened on Friday (September 2).

The space boasts inclusive equipment which can be accessed by all users including those who have special educational needs or disabilities and their families.

This allows entire families to enjoy Russell Park together.

The play area includes a wheelchair-accessible roundabout, see-saw and trampoline.

Last year, Bedford Borough Parent Carer Forum (BBPCF) was awarded £100,000 from Bedford Borough Council through the Mayor’s Youth Empowerment Fund to help build the outdoor area within the existing Russell Park play area.

It will be officially opened on Friday at 2pm and families of children with special educational needs and disabilities are invited along to join from 11.30am -1.30pm. You can even bring your own picnic.

Kerri Rennie, chair of BBPCF, said: “We feel it will make a huge difference to families of disabled children in Bedford borough who now have an area they can visit for the whole family.”

Bedford mayor, Dave Hodgson, said: “It’s really important to us that there are inclusive spaces for all children, young people and their families to enjoy and socialise in. It has been great to co-produce something that delivers just that and we’re grateful for the expertise BBPCF have brought to the project.”

1. . Kerri Rennie, chair of Bedford Borough Parent Carer Forum, said “This goes to show that the collective voice of our membership can make a real difference to our SEND community” Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. . The wheelchair accessible see-saw Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. . The wheelchair-accessible roundabout Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. . The park will be officially opened on Friday at 2pm. Families of children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities are invited from 11.30am -1.30pm Photo: Submitted Photo Sales