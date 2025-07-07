Rag‘n’Bone Man shows he's only human after all at Bedford Summer Sessions

This time, it was Rag’n’Bone Man who took centre stage, delivering a headline set filled with raw emotion and soul, supported by stunning performances from Gavin James and Elles Bailey.

Highlights included Elles Bailey kicking things off with a warm, rootsy set that blended Americana, blues and country-rock, her smoky vocals and easy charm setting the perfect laid-back tone as the sun began to dip behind the trees of Bedford Park.

Gavin James followed with a heartfelt, acoustic-driven performance that brought a real sense of intimacy to the open-air setting. His emotional delivery and witty between-song banter had the crowd swaying, laughing, and singing along, especially during favourites like Nervous and Always.

As darkness fell, Rag’n’Bone Man stepped on stage to a roar of applause, his unmistakable voice echoing across the park. Tracks like Human and Skin took on a whole new dimension in the outdoors, resonating through the night air. With humble stage presence and powerful delivery, he turned Bedford Park into a sea of voices, lights, and emotion, ending the second night of Summer Sessions on a moving note.

Bedford Summer Sessions is well under way and continues throughout July with an incredible line-up still to come:

> Thursday, July 10 – The Human League, Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Blancmange

> Friday, July 11 – Café Mambo Ibiza ft. Melanie C, Jax Jones, Fedde Le Grand, Lovely Laura & Ben Santiago, CHLO, FIVEPASTS

> Saturday, July 12 – Supergrass, The Coral, Willie J Healey

> Sunday, July 13 – McFly, Twin Atlantic, Devon.

