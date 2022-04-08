Pop-up campsite with ‘festival vibe’ returns to village north of Bedford

Who says glamping is just for the likes of Kate Moss and the Beckhams?

Not just the preserve of the rich and famous, glamping is for everyone nowadays.

And after hosting its first family-friendly pop-up campsite at the riverside meadows of the historic Turvey House Estate last year, Wild Canvas Camping is making a return.

Guests can choose to stay in beautiful traditional furnished Tipis, handmade in Glastonbury

With the River Ouse running through the site for wild-swimming and paddling, plus a host of wellness offerings and family-friendly activities, there’s plenty to keep guests entertained.

The camping returns with an opening weekend special from July 29 to August 1, before resuming the summer season from August 5 to 30.

The boutique campsite, which has a ‘no-car’ policy on the camping fields, also maintains a central fire pit.

And although there’ll be a background soundtrack with a roster of live DJs – namely Mad Professor, Earl Gateshead, Mucho Soul and Stuart Patterson - performing over the weekends, organisers are keen to emphasise this isn’t principally a festival.

A nice Moroccan vibe

There are several accommodation options to choose from, with prices starting from £26 for adults and £8 for children.

Guests can choose to stay in traditional furnished Tipis – handmade in Glastonbury no less – as well as modern tipi-style Tri-Lodge tents.

Or you can bring your own tents or campervans.

And new for this year is the Tipi Village – a private area with hot water, private cubicle showers, both flushing and portable toilets are also on-site.