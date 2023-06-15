It aims to allow guests to immerse themselves in nature, music, creativity and wellness

A one-of-a-kind camping experience is coming to Bedfordshire.

Camping pop-up, Wild Canvas, is bringing a relaxed festival atmosphere to the meadows of the historic Turvey House Estate near Bedford. Now in its fourth year, the event runs through the school summer holidays and aims to allow guests to immerse themselves in nature, music, creativity and wellness.

There is a range of activities on offer, including some free, from wild swimming and stand-up paddle-boarding to children’s activities such as nature club and the ever-popular superhero kid’s disco. Many bring inflatable kayaks and paddle boards to enjoy cruising down the River Great Ouse with some bravely swimming the length of the site to make it to the bar.

The event is returning in August.

A variety of accommodation options are available including tipis, yurts and pitches for tents and camper vans.

On-site food is provided by The Riverfront Kitchen from open flame cookery and rustic BBQ options to wood fired pizzas and food truck catering.

While Wild Canvas’ groovy playlists set the tone, the weekends come alive with an all-star roster of live DJ’s who keep the party going.

Founder Serkan Cetin said: “Whether you want to stay three days or a fortnight, the setting encapsulates everything Wild Canvas is about - barefoot luxury with a laid-back vibe, getting out in the fresh air, enjoying music whilst hanging out with friends and family in the great outdoors.