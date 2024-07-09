Pete Tong Presents Ibiza Classics at Bedford Park (Pictures: Donna Samuels Photography)Pete Tong Presents Ibiza Classics at Bedford Park (Pictures: Donna Samuels Photography)
PICTURES: Rain fails to dampen spirits as Pete Tong headlines Bedford Park

By Clare Turner
Published 9th Jul 2024, 17:18 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2024, 17:30 BST
It may have been far from the sunshine you’d expect in Ibiza but Pete Tong made sure the crowd forgot all that.

He brought his Ibiza Classics to Bedford Park on Friday (July 5) as part of the Summer Sessions. And nothing could harsh the crowd’s buzz.

As well as Pete on the decks and a collision of classical and club anthems with Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra, the evening featured a DJ set from Groove Armada, Arielle Free and Five Past 5.

Crowds enjoying the set

Crowds enjoying the setPhoto: Donna Samuels Photography

There was also a DJ set from Groove Armada

There was also a DJ set from Groove ArmadaPhoto: Donna Samuels Photography

Luke Woodlaw enjoying the set

Luke Woodlaw enjoying the setPhoto: Donna Samuels Photography

As well as Pete Tong, Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra, the evening featured Groove Armada, Arielle Free and Five Past 5

As well as Pete Tong, Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra, the evening featured Groove Armada, Arielle Free and Five Past 5Photo: Donna Samuels Photography

