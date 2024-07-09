PICTURES: Rain fails to dampen spirits as Pete Tong headlines Bedford Park

He brought his Ibiza Classics to Bedford Park on Friday (July 5) as part of the Summer Sessions. And nothing could harsh the crowd’s buzz.
As well as Pete on the decks and a collision of classical and club anthems with Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra, the evening featured a DJ set from Groove Armada, Arielle Free and Five Past 5.
Crowds enjoying the setPhoto: Donna Samuels Photography
There was also a DJ set from Groove ArmadaPhoto: Donna Samuels Photography
Luke Woodlaw enjoying the setPhoto: Donna Samuels Photography
