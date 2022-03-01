John Bunyan Boat returns to Bedford with host of new events

The John Bunyan Community Boat will be gracing the Ouse once more starting next month.

From April to September, the popular blue and white boat will again set sail - and booking is now available.

Over 50,000 passengers have enjoyed cruising on the vessel in the past nine years on various trips which are manned entirely by volunteers.

The John Bunyan Community Boat (Picture courtesy of Steve Ashley)

And this summer, they'll be the usual popular cruises from previous years plus a few new ones.

Expect a gin tasting cruise in conjunction with The Secret Bar, curry night in conjunction with Thali and Tandoor and Irish nights with Bedford-based trio Inis Eire.

And if that wasn't enough, there's also EyeSpy cruises along the Embankment for children during school holidays, new history cruises as well as the Wednesday Mercure Bedford Afternoon Tea Cruise with afternoon tea prepared by MasterChef: The Professional's finalist Will Smith.

