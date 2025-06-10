'It's little Alex Horne': English Heritage and Taskmaster team up for summer fun at Bedfordshire's Wrest Park

If, like me, you’re a huge fan of the hilarious Taskmaster, you’re gonna love this.

This summer, English Heritage and the hit Channel 4 show – which stars Greg Davies as the Taskmaster – have joined forces to bring a unique entertainment experience to Wrest Park.

The Silsoe country estate is just one of 17 stunning heritage sites across the country involved in the collaboration which will happened between July 19 and August 31.

Visitors will get the chance to engage in Taskmaster-themed challenges and playful – and quite possibly infuriating – tasks.

Wrest Park and, inset, Taskmaster's Alex Horne (Picture: English Heritage)

Alex Horne – who actually created the Bafta and Rose d’Or Award-winning show and stars alongside Greg – said: “From the unusual position of being both a parent and a Taskmaster's assistant, I feel confident that this relationship will be a positive one for kids, grown-ups and general fans of heritage.

"It's nice to go to nice places but it's even nicer to do fun things in those nice places and this should ensure you can do just that for this summer at least. And Greg agrees with me, so this is official.”

Beth Stone, head of visitor engagement and experience at English Heritage, said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with the Taskmaster team this summer. From tasks such as becoming a monarch and making your own laws to creating your own solstice, our visitors can expect a host of fun with a history twist at many of our properties and of course, plenty of rubber ducks.”

