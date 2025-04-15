Is it a bird, is it a plane? Bizarre object in the Bedford sky leaves residents baffled

By Clare Turner
Published 15th Apr 2025, 17:00 BST
A strange object has left one couple mystified after it flew near their home. WATCH OUR VIDEO ABOVE

Aleya Badshah said: “Myself and my husband were walking around Tyne Crescent when we spotted this in the sky.

"Unsure of what it is, a comet or debris or anything related but it was falling from the sky at quite a speed.”

She told us the pair spotted the strange object last Wednesday (April 9) – but what on earth is it?

This strange object was spotted in the sky while a couple walked in Tyne Crescent, BedfordThis strange object was spotted in the sky while a couple walked in Tyne Crescent, Bedford
Is she right… could it be a comet? Or maybe it’s a meteor landing on earth… or better still, a UFO?

What do you think?

