Is it a bird, is it a plane? Bizarre object in the Bedford sky leaves residents baffled
A strange object has left one couple mystified after it flew near their home. WATCH OUR VIDEO ABOVE
Aleya Badshah said: “Myself and my husband were walking around Tyne Crescent when we spotted this in the sky.
"Unsure of what it is, a comet or debris or anything related but it was falling from the sky at quite a speed.”
She told us the pair spotted the strange object last Wednesday (April 9) – but what on earth is it?
Is she right… could it be a comet? Or maybe it’s a meteor landing on earth… or better still, a UFO?
What do you think?
