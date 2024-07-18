Inflatable Family Zone to replace giant fun fair at Bedford River Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The countdown has started to Bedford River Festival which promises a fun-filled weekend for all the family.

But in a change to the programme of events, the festival will now have an Inflatable Family Zone on Everard Meadow off Longhlome Way.

This will be a relaxed area where families can chill and take time away from the excitement around the river.

A spokesperson for Bedford Borough Council said: “This area has been promoted as a giant funfair, and we are happy to say that our local funfair business, Stanley Thurston & Sons Family Fun Fair, will have a number of exciting rides and attractions in Russell Park, on the Embankment and on Mill Meadows."

The festival, which was first held in 1978, is a community event which is free to attend and offers something for everyone, including live entertainment and activities, raft and dragon boat races, the Sports Island and water sports arena.

It opens at 10am on Saturday (20/7), with the final Main Stage act and Illuminated Boat Parade finishing at around 10.30pm. On Sunday the fun begins again at 10am and draws to a close at 8pm.

The festival site is spread out across the town with the main activities centred in Russell Park, The Embankment and St Mary’s Gardens which is hosting the all-new Family Island, bursting with free activities designed to keep little ones entertained for hours.

Features include:

Shaded area with sensory equipment.

Dedicated bouncy castle for children and young people with SEND.

Staffed by experts who can answer questions and share information about SEND resources.

Mobile Changing Places toilet nearby.

Proximity to disabled parking and family-friendly stalls.

Bjorn Hove, Lead Events and Infrastructure Officer at Bedford Borough Council, said "We're incredibly excited to unveil the all-new Family Island at St Mary's Gardens for the 2024 Bedford River Festival.

"This dedicated space offers a fantastic range of free activities designed to keep children of all ages entertained throughout the weekend. From dance workshops and storytelling sessions to arts and crafts and interactive science shows, there's something to spark every child's imagination and creativity.

Click here for more information and to download the full programme.