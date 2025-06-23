In pictures: Crowds enjoy heatwave at Bedford Kite and Motoring Festival

By Clare Turner
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 11:52 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 11:23 BST
Thousands of visitors flocked to Bedford this weekend for a plethora of fun on the river … and in the skies.

Yes, it was Bedford Kite and Motoring Festival – and Sue Ryder Dragon Boat Race. And more importantly, the weather played ball as crowds basked in the heat.

The free family festival – held across Russell Park, The Embankment, and Mill Meadows – featured professional kite flying displays, over 200 vehicles, Year of Reading, lots of yummy food as well as the aforementioned dragon boat racing.

There was even live music at the Mill Meadows bandstand as well as a canoe trail and fair rides. And, perhaps unsurprisingly, the council hailed it as the “best ever”.

Get a load of our fabulous pictures, taken by Donna Samuels Photography – and Harvey Greenwood’s drone images.

Sue Ryder Dragon Boat Race (Picture: Harvey Greenwood)

Sue Ryder Dragon Boat Race (Picture: Harvey Greenwood) Photo: Harvey Greenwood

Meeting the fire service

Meeting the fire service Photo: Donna Samuels Photography

The kites are what we came for

The kites are what we came for Photo: Donna Samuels Photography

Now that drink will quench your thirst

Now that drink will quench your thirst Photo: Donna Samuels Photography

