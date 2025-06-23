In pictures: Crowds enjoy heatwave at Bedford Kite and Motoring Festival

Yes, it was Bedford Kite and Motoring Festival – and Sue Ryder Dragon Boat Race. And more importantly, the weather played ball as crowds basked in the heat.

The free family festival – held across Russell Park, The Embankment, and Mill Meadows – featured professional kite flying displays, over 200 vehicles, Year of Reading, lots of yummy food as well as the aforementioned dragon boat racing.

There was even live music at the Mill Meadows bandstand as well as a canoe trail and fair rides. And, perhaps unsurprisingly, the council hailed it as the “best ever”.

Get a load of our fabulous pictures, taken by Donna Samuels Photography – and Harvey Greenwood’s drone images.

1 . .. Sue Ryder Dragon Boat Race (Picture: Harvey Greenwood) Photo: Harvey Greenwood Photo Sales

3 . . The kites are what we came for Photo: Donna Samuels Photography Photo Sales

4 . . Now that drink will quench your thirst Photo: Donna Samuels Photography Photo Sales