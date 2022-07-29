Here's why Bedford's Corn Exchange was lit up in green

No, you weren’t mistaken – the front of the Corn Exchange was indeed lit up in green last night.

The reason behind it was the council wanted to honour several of the town’s parks winning the Green Flag Award – and to celebrate the start of Love Parks week.

Addison Howard Park, Bedford Park, Harrold-Odell Country Park and Priory Country Park, were again included in this year’s winners list – which is oraganised by environmental charity, Keep Britain Tidy.

Bedford Corn Exchange (Picture courtesy of Bedford Borough Council)

This is alongside the retention of the Green Flag Community Awards for Hill Rise Local Nature Reserve, Mowsbury Hillfort and Putnoe Wood.