Get Hallowe'en ready with pumpkin patch at Bedford garden centre

Pre-booking is essential

By Clare Turner
Friday, 7th October 2022, 5:17 pm - 1 min read

Looks like Frosts is fully prepared for the spooky season with a new pumpkin patch at the Willington garden centre.

Opening today (Friday), you’ll get the chance to pick a pumpkin, as well as take part in family fun activities, with lots of spooky photo opportunities.

Entry is just £2 per person.

Grab a wheelbarrow and be the first to pick your perfect pumpkin

Pre-booking is essential through the garden centre's website

The Witch’s Kitchen will also be offering yummy snacks including brownies, toffee apples, Hallowe’en doughnuts and popcorn.

