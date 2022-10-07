Get Hallowe'en ready with pumpkin patch at Bedford garden centre
Pre-booking is essential
By Clare Turner
Friday, 7th October 2022, 5:17 pm
Looks like Frosts is fully prepared for the spooky season with a new pumpkin patch at the Willington garden centre.
Opening today (Friday), you’ll get the chance to pick a pumpkin, as well as take part in family fun activities, with lots of spooky photo opportunities.
Entry is just £2 per person.
The Witch’s Kitchen will also be offering yummy snacks including brownies, toffee apples, Hallowe’en doughnuts and popcorn.