Football tournament to break down barriers between police and young people is coming to Bedfordshire

Free event will be held at Lea Manor High School in Luton

A flagship national football tournament which aims to break down barriers between young people and the police is coming to Bedfordshire.

Kick Off @ 3 is open to all and will see the six-a-side football competition take place alongside exhibitions and demonstrations from different agencies, charities and community groups working to keep young people safe.

The tournament at Lea Manor High School in Luton will be held on Wednesday, May 31, and is open to under12s and under 14 teams, those in school years seven and nine respectively.

As well as established football clubs, organisers are encouraging schools, other education providers, youth clubs and community groups to enter teams into the free tournament funded by Bedfordshire’s Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit (VERU).

Mixed teams of girls and boys as well as girls’ teams are encouraged to enter the competition, with the winners going on to compete in the national finals in London later this year.

Set up by serving police officer Michael Wallace, Kick Off @ 3 has helped and inspired hundreds of young people across the country through the power of sport, connecting them with charities and other services.

The Luton Town Football Club Community Trust is also playing an instrumental part in organising the event.

Tasha Case, VERU’s community engagement lead, said: “Sport has been proven to have a positive and powerful impact on young people.

“The Kick Off @ 3 concept will provide the opportunity for young people of any background and football ability to come along and have fun, whilst learning more about some of the services in the county that are here to help.

“We are totally inclusive and open to all so please come along or get in touch if you would like further information.”

Registration from the tournament will open at 9am on the day, with the football getting under way at 10am.

For more information or to register your team visit the website here