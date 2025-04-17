Flying the flag in Bedford with family fun to mark St George’s Day celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The town centre will be painted red and white next Saturday with fun activities for all the family to celebrate St George’s Day.

The festivities aim to bring together families and friends to enjoy a day of community spirit and national pride. Both Harpur Square and the Harpur Suite will be transformed into a hub of activity, offering entertainment for everyone from 12pm to 6.30pm on April 26.

Councillor Andrea Spice, portfolio holder for economic growth, planning and prosperity, said: “St. George’s Day is a wonderful opportunity for us to come together and celebrate our English heritage. This event in Harpur Square and Harpur Suite will provide an amazing day out for all, with a range of activities and entertainment to enjoy throughout the afternoon and early evening.

“We have some fantastic entertainment planned for the main stage, as well as family-friendly activities available too. We are really proud to host this celebration of StGeorge with our community.”

Activities to mark St George’s Day celebrations will be held next Saturday (26/4) between 12pm and 6.30pm

Activities will include live music celebrating English culture with groups including the Bedford Town Band, The Song Squad, The Brookettes and more, family-friendly entertainment including face-painting and balloon modelling and Morris dancing. Bedford Radio will also be broadcasting with traditional food and a bar available in the Harpur Suite.

St George's Day is traditionally celebrated on April 23, with the patron saint of England recognised as England’s national day on the anniversary of his death in 303 AD. As usual, the St George’s Cross flag will be raised at Bedford Borough Hall. This year, a flag will also be raised at Old Town Hall at 9.30am and a third flag raised on the new flagpole at the Harpur Suite.

Cllr Spice added: “This is looking to be a fantastic day of celebration and entertainment for all, and I am really looking forward to seeing people join us on Saturday, April 26. Everyone is welcome along and don’t forget, we have a great offering of shops, cafes, bars and restaurants in Bedford town centre, so either come into town early and have a wander around or stay after and make the most of what’s on offer.

“Remember it’s also free to park in Allhallows and Lurke Street multi-story car parks every day for up to four hours.”

