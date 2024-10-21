Flitwick Skatepark to be extended thanks to share of funding worth total of £290K

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Flitwick Town Council has been awarded funding to pay for an extension to the town’s popular skatepark.

The skatepark in Millennium Park was built in 2011 with additions to include elements suitable for children aged six and under in keeping with the current equipment.

The funding is part of a £290k cash boost for Central Bedfordshire communities and will allow 11 charities, voluntary groups and town and parish councils to invest and improve facilities.

Other projects to benefit from the Central Beds Council funding for communities, include:

> Ampthill Baptist Church - Kitchen & Toilet Refurbishment Project (Phase 1 – kitchen)

> King's Church Flitwick - Enhanced community access project

> The Greensand Trust - Clophill Lakes Nature Reserve.

The grants are fully funded by the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF).

The projects are expected to be completed between now and the end of December 2024.

Cllr Tracey Wye, chair of the Local Partnership Group at Central Beds Council, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for the projects which have been awarded a grant.

"The application process received 58 bids which were assessed leaving 11 projects being selected on merit to receive a share of the £298,155 budget for 2024/25.

"The UKSPF and REPF funding is limited, and we recognise the enormous effort all the applicants put into their bids.

"However, the projects which were successful will have a big impact on local people and will go a long way to improving the health and well-being of our communities.”

Click here for more information about UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and the Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF).