Emergency services called to 'incident' at Bromham Bridge

Posts on the Bromham Village FB Group suggested police were searching for a missing person but speculated someone may have entered the water and got into diffficulties,

One stated: “Saw them on bypass, 3 cars and had the dog out, looked like looking for someone, a van was pulled up as well.

Niki Baron said: “Oh no!!! Lots of people go in the water down there … pray everyone is OK.

Another said: “Hope everything and everyone is OK. Is the Bridge still open?

However Mandi Kemp suggested police ‘seemed to looking behind the locked green gate area - not near the water’.

Paloma Dorricott said: “Hope everyone is safe.”

However Caroline Jackson commented: “They had concerns for someone but said all is OK now when I asked.”