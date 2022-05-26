Drop-in centre launches at Bedford St Johns Station to tackle anti-social behaviour

It will highlight the dangers of trespassing on the railway, promote a greater understanding of the railway but also work to offer support to vulnerable people who need help.

The initiative is the brainchild of volunteer Thomas Cundy and continued efforts from London Northwestern Railway, the Marston Vale Community Rail Partnership, Network Rail, Bedford Borough Council & British Transport Police.

A spokesman for London Northwestern Railway (LNR) explained Increasing patrols and working alongside charities who deal with homelessness and drug abuse was part of a wider plan to ensure passengers felt confident to return to use the station and trains. Permanent CCTV cameras have also been installed to help increase security and put passengers at ease.

The new drop in centre at Bedford St Johns

Thomas, a volunteer from Bedford, has spent the last 18 months working with the Marston Vale Community Rail Partnership (CRP) on plans to help transform the station with the launch of the drop-in centre on May 18.

Thomas started volunteering at Bedford St Johns just before the first lockdown in 2020 and said he was particularly concerned by the anti-social behaviour he witnessed.

As restrictions lifted Thomas helped to clean up the station. It was from there that the idea of a drop-in centre was born.”

Said Thomas: “I am thoroughly invested in the drop-in centre and feel it will be a much needed, and hopefully well-used haven for some of the less fortunate in the community. Even if just one person comes forward and seeks help, I feel it will have been a success.

“The ‘Adopt a Station’ scheme, on the other hand, is for all of us and the whole of Bedford and beyond can benefit from this scheme. I‘ve been down at the station every day and would love to be joined by some fellow volunteers who support our mission in transforming our local station.”

Station Adoption Groups have been set up at every station along the Marston Vale Line with artwork designed by local youth group ‘Little Bandits’ and students at Bedford College Foundation installed at Bedford St Johns.

A full timetable on the Marston Vale Line resumed on May 16 following service reductions during the pandemic.

