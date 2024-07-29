Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BBC Radio 2’s DJ Spoony donned his running shorts to take part in Bedford’s parkrun at the weekend.

He joined on Saturday as part of the radio station's Let’s Move It campaign to get the nation moving.

Three presenters are joining various parkruns and DJ Spoony was the first ‘undercover runner’.

