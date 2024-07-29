DJ Spoony puts on his running gear for Bedford’s parkrun
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
BBC Radio 2’s DJ Spoony donned his running shorts to take part in Bedford’s parkrun at the weekend.
He joined on Saturday as part of the radio station's Let’s Move It campaign to get the nation moving.
Three presenters are joining various parkruns and DJ Spoony was the first ‘undercover runner’.
He said: “I had a brilliant time at parkrun Bedford Park. I had such a warm welcome and loved meeting everyone who came along. Big shout out to the first timers and those celebrating milestones. PS I did it in 24:58 – but who’s counting?”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.