DJ Spoony puts on his running gear for Bedford’s parkrun

By Clare Turner
Published 29th Jul 2024, 16:41 BST
BBC Radio 2’s DJ Spoony donned his running shorts to take part in Bedford’s parkrun at the weekend.

He joined on Saturday as part of the radio station's Let’s Move It campaign to get the nation moving.

Three presenters are joining various parkruns and DJ Spoony was the first ‘undercover runner’.

He said: “I had a brilliant time at parkrun Bedford Park. I had such a warm welcome and loved meeting everyone who came along. Big shout out to the first timers and those celebrating milestones. PS I did it in 24:58 – but who’s counting?”

