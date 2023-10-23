Crackdown on Blue Badge fraud in car parks in Central Bedfordshire - including Leighton Buzzard, Dunstable and Flitwick

Two drivers could be prosecuted following spot checks

During spot-checks in Leighton Buzzard, Dunstable, Houghton Regis and Flitwick, officers from Central Bedfordshire Council examined 83 Blue Badges and discovered two instances where the badge holder wasn’t present.

There was also one vehicle found parked in a disabled parking space without a Blue Badge on display and issued with a parking charge notice.

Blue Badges grant disabled drivers the privilege of parking in designated disabled bays, a crucial support system for their independence. These reserved spaces make daily living easier by providing priority parking, closer to their destinations.

Councillor John Baker, executive member for finance, said: “Residents have told us they view parking enforcement as a key priority for this council, and the new Independent administration is determined to respond accordingly."